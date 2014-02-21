Egg Noodles with Feta and Herbs
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
March 2014

Flavors that wind their way throughout Greek cuisine—feta, dill, parsley and mint—come together in this quick, buttery side dish. Slideshow: Greek Pastas

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces egg noodles
  • 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter
  • 4 ounces feta, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the egg noodles in a large pot of well-salted boiling water over moderately high heat until just tender. Drain well in a colander. Transfer noodles to a large warm bowl.

Step 2    

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over moderately low heat.

Step 3    

Pour melted butter immediately over the warm noodles. Add the feta and chopped herbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Gently stir everything together. Serve immediately.

