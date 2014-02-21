Egg Noodles with Feta and Herbs

© Guy Ambrosino
Flavors that wind their way throughout Greek cuisine—feta, dill, parsley and mint—come together in this quick, buttery side dish. Slideshow: Greek Pastas
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the egg noodles in a large pot of well-salted boiling water over moderately high heat until just tender. Drain well in a colander. Transfer noodles to a large warm bowl.
Step 2
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over moderately low heat.
Step 3
Pour melted butter immediately over the warm noodles. Add the feta and chopped herbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Gently stir everything together. Serve immediately.
