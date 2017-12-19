Egg Fried Rice 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, bring 2 1/4 cups of water to a boil. Add the rice and a generous pinch of salt, and return to a boil. Stir once; cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and let steam for 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and spread on a large baking sheet to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 In a very large skillet or wok, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp, and stir-fry over moderately high heat until nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate.