Egg Fried Rice 

Wilson Tang's generous helping of shrimp turns a side dish into an unmissable menu item. Slideshow: More Fried Rice Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, bring 2 1/4 cups of water to a boil. Add the rice and a generous pinch of salt, and return to a boil. Stir once; cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and let steam for 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and spread on a large baking sheet to cool completely, about 30 minutes.
In a very large skillet or wok, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp, and stir-fry over moderately high heat until nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate.
In the same skillet, heat the remaining 5 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the eggs, and stir-fry over moderately high heat until small curds form and the eggs are nearly cooked, about 2 minutes. Add the rice, sugar, pepper, and a generous pinch of salt, and stir-fry until the rice is hot, about 3 minutes. Add the shrimp, peas, and soy sauce, and stir-fry until the shrimp are cooked through and the peas are hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5