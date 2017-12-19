Egg Fried Rice 
Paola + Murray
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Wilson Tang
January 2018

Wilson Tang's generous helping of shrimp turns a side dish into an unmissable menu item. Slideshow: More Fried Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups long-grain rice, rinsed and drained 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 7 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided 
  • 12 raw medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, and chopped 
  • 5 medium eggs, beaten 
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar 
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed 
  • 3 tablespoons light soy sauce 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, bring 2 1/4 cups of water to a boil. Add the rice and a generous pinch of salt, and return to a boil. Stir once; cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and let steam for 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and spread on a large baking sheet to cool completely, about 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

In a very large skillet or wok, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp, and stir-fry over moderately high heat until nearly cooked through, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate.

Step 3    

In the same skillet, heat the remaining 5 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the eggs, and stir-fry over moderately high heat until small curds form and the eggs are nearly cooked, about 2 minutes. Add the rice, sugar, pepper, and a generous pinch of salt, and stir-fry until the rice is hot, about 3 minutes. Add the shrimp, peas, and soy sauce, and stir-fry until the shrimp are cooked through and the peas are hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up