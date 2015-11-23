Egg Drop Soup with Cucumber Dill Salad

The addition of cool cucumber gives this classic winter soup a fresh flavor. If you don’t have seasoned rice wine vinegar, you can substitute with apple cider vinegar. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Bring the stock, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan.
Stir together the soy and corn starch, then whisk into the broth and boil until the soup is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the saucepan from heat.
Whisk together the eggs, sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then pour the eggs into the hot broth in a slow stream, whisking constantly to scatter the eggs as they cook.
Season the soup with salt to taste. Stir together the shallot, vinegar, cucumber, dill, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and serve the salad with the soup.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5