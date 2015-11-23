Egg Drop Soup with Cucumber Dill Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring the stock, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Step 2 Stir together the soy and corn starch, then whisk into the broth and boil until the soup is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the saucepan from heat.

Step 3 Whisk together the eggs, sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then pour the eggs into the hot broth in a slow stream, whisking constantly to scatter the eggs as they cook.