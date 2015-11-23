Egg Drop Soup with Cucumber Dill Salad
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 6
Ian Knauer
September 2014

The addition of cool cucumber gives this classic winter soup a fresh flavor. If you don’t have seasoned rice wine vinegar, you can substitute with apple cider vinegar. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons corn starch
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 small shallot, minced
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 a medium cucumber, peeled and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons dill fronds
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring the stock, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Step 2    

Stir together the soy and corn starch, then whisk into the broth and boil until the soup is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the saucepan from heat.

Step 3    

Whisk together the eggs, sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then pour the eggs into the hot broth in a slow stream, whisking constantly to scatter the eggs as they cook.

Step 4    

Season the soup with salt to taste. Stir together the shallot, vinegar, cucumber, dill, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and serve the salad with the soup.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up