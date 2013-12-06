Egg Custard
Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock
November 1998

The recipe for these simple nutmeg-scented custards—a forgotten Southern delicacy—comes from Gertrude Moore, who often prepared them for Scott Peacock when he was a boy.    Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips  

Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add the sugar and salt and stir until dissolved. Stir in the milk, vanilla and nutmeg. Strain the mixture and pour it into twelve 4-ounce custard cups.

Step 2    

Set the cups in a large roasting pan and place in the oven. Pour 1 inch of hot water into the roasting pan and bake the custards for about 30 minutes, or until just set. Remove from the waterbath when cool enough to handle. Serve warm, at room temperature or chilled.

Make Ahead

The custards can be refrigerated overnight.

