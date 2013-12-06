Egg Custard

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add the sugar and salt and stir until dissolved. Stir in the milk, vanilla and nutmeg. Strain the mixture and pour it into twelve 4-ounce custard cups.

Step 2

Set the cups in a large roasting pan and place in the oven. Pour 1 inch of hot water into the roasting pan and bake the custards for about 30 minutes, or until just set. Remove from the waterbath when cool enough to handle. Serve warm, at room temperature or chilled.