Egg-and-Cheese Sandwiches with Scallion-Tomato Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer
July 2016

Chef Jamie Bissonnette's scallion-and-tomato sauce, made with the Middle Eastern spice blend baharat, adds quick flavor to a soft scrambled egg sandwich. The sauce is also delicious on grilled fish, poultry and steak, or as a topping for mashed potatoes. It can be served warm or at room temperature. Slideshow: More Egg Sandwiches

Ingredients

SCALLION-TOMATO SAUCE

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 scallions, white and green parts thinly sliced separately
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon baharat, garam masala or Madras curry powder
  • 2 cups chopped plum tomatoes (12 ounces)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SANDWICHES

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 large eggs
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 slices of aged cheddar cheese (12 ounces)
  • 4 English muffins, split and toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the scallion-tomato sauce

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the scallion whites and garlic and mix well. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the baharat and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and saucy, about  10 minutes. Add the scallion greens and cook until tender,  2 minutes longer. Scrape the mixture into a small bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    Make the sandwiches

Heat a large nonstick skillet. Melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter in the olive oil. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with a fork. Add them to the skillet, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until curds start to form, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter and cook until the eggs are just set, 1 to 2 minutes longer.

Step 3    

Arrange 1 slice of cheese on the bottom of each English muffin. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the scallion-tomato sauce evenly on the cheese and top with  half of the eggs. Repeat with the remaining cheese, scallion-tomato sauce and eggs. Close the sandwiches and serve.

Make Ahead

The scallion-tomato sauce can be refrigerated for 4 days.

