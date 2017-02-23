There are so many reasons to make edible cookie dough. The weather is hot, the oven is broken or you have a fierce cookie dough craving. Perhaps all of the above. Enter edible cookie dough: Unburdened by leaveners or raw eggs, it can be enjoyed straight from the bowl with a spoon. We like classic chocolate chip dough, but the variations are endless. A couple of suggestions: Swap M&Ms, crushed Oreos or milk chocolate chips in for the bittersweet chips. Beat in 3 tablespoons of peanut butter with the butter, then fold in 1/2 cup each of chopped salted peanuts and chocolate chips. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the salt. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with both sugars at medium speed until blended, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the milk and vanilla until just combined. Add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate chips. Eat the cookie dough straight out of the bowl or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Author Name: Amethyst Cooks
Review Body: This sounds awesome, but I thought there was a problem with raw flour? I think you can put it in the oven for a bit. Check the FDA website?
Date Published: 2017-03-11
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: Cookie dough is one of my favorite desserts ever.
Date Published: 2017-05-09