There are so many reasons to make edible cookie dough. The weather is hot, the oven is broken or you have a fierce cookie dough craving. Perhaps all of the above. Enter edible cookie dough: Unburdened by leaveners or raw eggs, it can be enjoyed straight from the bowl with a spoon. We like classic chocolate chip dough, but the variations are endless. A couple of suggestions: Swap M&Ms, crushed Oreos or milk chocolate chips in for the bittersweet chips. Beat in 3 tablespoons of peanut butter with the butter, then fold in 1/2 cup each of chopped salted peanuts and chocolate chips. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the salt. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with both sugars at medium speed until blended, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the milk and vanilla until just combined. Add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate chips. Eat the cookie dough straight out of the bowl or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

