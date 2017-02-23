There are so many reasons to make edible cookie dough. The weather is hot, the oven is broken or you have a fierce cookie dough craving. Perhaps all of the above. Enter edible cookie dough: Unburdened by leaveners or raw eggs, it can be enjoyed straight from the bowl with a spoon. We like classic chocolate chip dough, but the variations are endless. A couple of suggestions: Swap M&Ms, crushed Oreos or milk chocolate chips in for the bittersweet chips. Beat in 3 tablespoons of peanut butter with the butter, then fold in 1/2 cup each of chopped salted peanuts and chocolate chips. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes