Edamame Fried Brown Rice
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2013

Edamame is a great addition to this simple fried brown rice dish, which works beautifully if you use day-old rice. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked short-grain brown rice
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) shelled edamame
  • 1 medium carrot, grated or diced
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice and water and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and gently simmer for 30-40 minutes or until the water is fully absorbed. Remove from heat, fluff the rice and set allow to cool to room temperature. (You can chill the rice to expedite the cooling.)

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, onions and garlic. Cook until soft, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the rice, breaking apart any clumps. Cook for about 3 minutes, or until rice is completely heated through, stirring constantly as it cooks.

Step 4    

Stir in the edamame and carrots. Cook for 2 minutes, or until heated through. Stir in the egg and fish sauce until well mixed. Cook for another 2 minutes, or until egg is fully cooked, stirring occasionally. Season with black pepper. Serve warm.

Notes

Using day-old rice is the best option when making fried rice.

