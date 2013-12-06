Edamame Fried Brown Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the rice and water and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and gently simmer for 30-40 minutes or until the water is fully absorbed. Remove from heat, fluff the rice and set allow to cool to room temperature. (You can chill the rice to expedite the cooling.)

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, onions and garlic. Cook until soft, about 2 minutes.

Step 3 Stir in the rice, breaking apart any clumps. Cook for about 3 minutes, or until rice is completely heated through, stirring constantly as it cooks.