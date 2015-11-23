Edamame Egg Drop Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 8 cups
Ian Knauer
October 2014

Enjoy this classic soup with a bright and filling addition. Using frozen edamame saves time by avoiding the peeling of the soybeans. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons corn starch
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked, shelled edamame
  • 1 small bunch scallions, thinly sliced
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring the stock, ginger, and 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Step 2    

Stir together the soy and corn starch, then whisk into the broth and boil until the soup is slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Remove the saucepan from heat. Whisk together the eggs, sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then pour the eggs into the hot broth in a slow stream, whisking constantly to scatter the eggs as they cook.

Step 4    

Stir in the edamame and cook 2 minutes, then season the soup with salt to taste.

Step 5    

Serve the soup topped with the scallions.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up