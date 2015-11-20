Edamame and Split Pea Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 8 cups
Ian Knauer
January 2014

No need to thaw the edamame, they can be stirred into the soup frozen. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 6 ounces smoked ham, cut into chunks
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 medium carrots, sliced
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1 pound dried split peas
  • 6 ounces frozen edamame
  • edamame

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, cook the ham in the butter over medium heat, turning occasionally, until browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer the ham to paper towels to drain, keep the fat in the pot.

Step 2    

Stir the onions, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper into the fat in the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the carrots, celery, stock, and split peas and bring to a simmer. Stir in the reserved ham and cook, stirring occasionally, until the split peas are very soft and falling apart, about 1 1/2 hours. Stir in the edamame and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up