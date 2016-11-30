Ecto Chelada

"I bought a fancy juicer just to make this," says Chad Arnholt, bartender at Comstock Saloon in San Francisco. "The savory ingredients--cucumbers, peppers, herbs--are unexpected and make the drink feel healthy." He sets out a pitcher of the juice for parties, cookouts or sci-fi movie nights along with tequila, beer and ginger beer so guests can customize their own drinks. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.