Ecto Chelada
© David Malosh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8 drinks
Chad Arnholt

"I bought a fancy juicer just to make this," says Chad Arnholt, bartender at Comstock Saloon in San Francisco. "The savory ingredients--cucumbers, peppers, herbs--are unexpected and make the drink feel healthy." He sets out a pitcher of the juice for parties, cookouts or sci-fi movie nights along with tequila, beer and ginger beer so guests can customize their own drinks.  Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons togarashi (a Japanese spice blend of chiles and sesame)
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 lime wedge
  • 24 ounces chilled ginger beer or ginger ale
  • 24 ounces Green Juice Blend (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

On a small plate, combine the togarashi and salt. Moisten the outer rims of 8 chilled collins glasses with the lime wedge and coat lightly with the spice mix.

Step 2    

In each prepared glass, combine 3 ounces ginger beer with 3 ounces Green Juice Blend. Fill each glass with ice and stir well.

Notes

In a juicer, juice 1 bunch of mint, 1 bunch of dill and 1 seeded jalapeño with 3 to 4 green apples to yield 17 ounces of juice. Transfer to the pitcher and add 10 ounces fresh green or yellow tomato juice, 8 ounces fresh cucumber juice and 2 ounces fresh lime juice. Add 1 teaspoon kosher salt and stir well. Makes about 37 ounces. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up