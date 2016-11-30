Ecto Chelada

"I bought a fancy juicer just to make this," says Chad Arnholt, bartender at Comstock Saloon in San Francisco. "The savory ingredients--cucumbers, peppers, herbs--are unexpected and make the drink feel healthy." He sets out a pitcher of the juice for parties, cookouts or sci-fi movie nights along with tequila, beer and ginger beer so guests can customize their own drinks. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
On a small plate, combine the togarashi and salt. Moisten the outer rims of 8 chilled collins glasses with the lime wedge and coat lightly with the spice mix.
In each prepared glass, combine 3 ounces ginger beer with 3 ounces Green Juice Blend. Fill each glass with ice and stir well.
Notes
In a juicer, juice 1 bunch of mint, 1 bunch of dill and 1 seeded jalapeño with 3 to 4 green apples to yield 17 ounces of juice. Transfer to the pitcher and add 10 ounces fresh green or yellow tomato juice, 8 ounces fresh cucumber juice and 2 ounces fresh lime juice. Add 1 teaspoon kosher salt and stir well. Makes about 37 ounces.
Review Body: Very good refreshing drink!
Date Published: 2017-07-06