Easy Wonton Spinach and Feta Ravioli

Wonton wrappers make these great spinach and feta ravioli easy to make for a quick weeknight dinner. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl combine the feta cheese, ricotta cheese, spinach, egg, Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon zest and pepper. Set aside.
Lay out about 6 wrappers. Scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli. Press down the edges, sealing the raviolis as well as pressing out as much air as possible from the centers. If desired, cut the edges with a fluted cutter or roller.
Repeat process with remaining wrappers and filling.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook the raviolis in small batches for about one minute, or until they float to the top and the wrapper is tender. Remove from water with a slotted spoon and serve hot with desired sauce or other accompaniment.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Leah Brooks
Review Body: I used this recipe as inspiration for dinner last night. It turned out fantastic, even my 'no vegetables' cousin enjoyed it and had seconds! I did follow the recipe for the most part, but I swapped up a few things to fit what I had on hand as well. I did not have won-ton wrappers, only egg roll wrappers. I'm not sure if they are the same things, but they worked great! Each egg roll wrapper made two ravioli's when I folded it in half. Then I used a biscuit cutter to cut the ravioli's out and make them all perfect circles. I wilted the spinach first and then cooked some garlic with that briefly before stirring in the ricotta, feta and parm and shredding a bit of lemon zest and s&p on top. I didn't add an egg as the mixture was already very cohesive from the cheese, and the filling still turned out very light. I dusted the ravioli's with corn starch and then let them sit for about 15mn before boiling them. For the sauce I blanched about 6 tomatoes, roughly chopped them and then mixed them with a basil chiffonade. I also roasted two garlic cloves, mashed them, and added it to the sauce as well. I let the tomato sauce sit with s&p at room temp while I cooked the ravioli. It was delicious, the only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because I did not follow the recipe exactly, so I'm not sure if the actual recipe would have tasted the same!! :) Thank you for the inspiration F&W! I love that almost all the ingredients for these came out of my garden! Love looking forward to getting the magazine!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-29