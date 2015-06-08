Easy Wonton Spinach and Feta Ravioli

Author Name: Leah Brooks

Review Body: I used this recipe as inspiration for dinner last night. It turned out fantastic, even my 'no vegetables' cousin enjoyed it and had seconds! I did follow the recipe for the most part, but I swapped up a few things to fit what I had on hand as well. I did not have won-ton wrappers, only egg roll wrappers. I'm not sure if they are the same things, but they worked great! Each egg roll wrapper made two ravioli's when I folded it in half. Then I used a biscuit cutter to cut the ravioli's out and make them all perfect circles. I wilted the spinach first and then cooked some garlic with that briefly before stirring in the ricotta, feta and parm and shredding a bit of lemon zest and s&p on top. I didn't add an egg as the mixture was already very cohesive from the cheese, and the filling still turned out very light. I dusted the ravioli's with corn starch and then let them sit for about 15mn before boiling them. For the sauce I blanched about 6 tomatoes, roughly chopped them and then mixed them with a basil chiffonade. I also roasted two garlic cloves, mashed them, and added it to the sauce as well. I let the tomato sauce sit with s&p at room temp while I cooked the ravioli. It was delicious, the only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because I did not follow the recipe exactly, so I'm not sure if the actual recipe would have tasted the same!! :) Thank you for the inspiration F&W! I love that almost all the ingredients for these came out of my garden! Love looking forward to getting the magazine!

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2016-06-29