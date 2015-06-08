Easy Wonton Ricotta and Mint Ravioli

This easy ravioli is stuffed with an easy mint ricotta filling. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl combine the ricotta cheese, egg, Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon zest, mint, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Lay out about 6 wrappers. Scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli. Press down the edges, sealing the raviolis as well as pressing out as much air as possible from the centers. If desired, cut the edges with a fluted cutter or roller.
Repeat process with remaining wrappers and filling.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook the raviolis in small batches for about one minute, or until they float to the top and the wrapper is tender. Remove from water with a slotted spoon and serve hot with desired sauce or other accompaniment.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5