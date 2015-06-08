Easy Wonton Pea and Ricotta Ravioli
Photo © Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2013

Sweet peas add a wonderful pop of flavor and texture to these great wonton pea and ricotta ravioli.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup green peas 
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Zest of 1 fresh lemon
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • About 40 wonton wrappers
  • Water, for sealing the wrappers
  • Tomato sauce, béchamel sauce, butter sauce, or other vegetable accompaniments (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl combine the ricotta cheese, peas, egg, Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon zest, thyme, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 2    

Lay out about 6 wrappers. Scoop 1 tablespoon of filling into the center of each wrapper. Brush the edges with water. Lay a second wrapper on top of each ravioli. Press down the edges, sealing the raviolis as well as pressing out as much air as possible from the centers. If desired, cut the edges with a fluted cutter or roller.

Step 3    

Repeat process with remaining wrappers and filling.

Step 4    

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook the raviolis in small batches for about one minute, or until they float to the top and the wrapper is tender. Remove from water with a slotted spoon and serve hot with desired sauce or other accompaniment.

