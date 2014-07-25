Easy Stovetop Green Pea Mac and Cheese

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Sweet bites of green pea make this stovetop mac and cheese a family favorite. Plus: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling, salted water until it is al dente, according to package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold water until it is completely cooled. Set aside.
Step 2
Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Whisk in the milk, eggs, cheese, salt, ground mustard, paprika and black pepper. Continue to stir until the cheese is completely melted, and then cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly.
Step 3
Add the pasta and green peas to the cheese sauce and cook for another minute or until the pasta is heated through. Serve warm.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5