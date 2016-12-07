Easy Seeded Rye Bread
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
8 HR
Yield
Serves : Two 9-inch loaves
Claus Meyer 

This dense, extra-seedy rye bread from Danish chef Claus Meyer is incredibly moist. It sits beautifully at room temperature for a few days and is the perfect thick, crusty piece of bread to use for your avocado toast. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 3 cups rye flour, preferably organic
  • 2 cups whole-wheat flour
  • 1 3/4 cups cracked rye (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 cups flaxseeds
  • 1 cup roasted salted sunflower seeds
  • 3/4 cup toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 1/2 cups cold water
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2/3 cup dubbel-style Belgian beer, such as Chimay Première
  • 1 tablespoon flaky sea salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast
  • Canola oil or nonstick cooking spray, for greasing 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk both of the flours with the cracked rye and the flax, sunflower and sesame seeds.

Step 2    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the water with the buttermilk, beer, salt and yeast at low speed until combined. Add the dry ingredients and mix at medium-low speed until incorporated and the dough is the consistency of a thick cake batter, about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Lightly grease two 9-by-4-inch loaf pans and divide the dough between the pans; smooth the top of the dough with a spatula. Each loaf pan will have about 2 1/2 pounds of dough. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight, at least 12 hours or up to 6 days.

Step 4    

Remove the loaf pans from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature in a warm place until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the dough reads 73°, about 3 hours. Preheat the oven to 350°. Unwrap the dough and bake for 2 hours, until the crust is a deep brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reads 200°.

Step 5    

Transfer the loaf pans to a wire rack and let cool for 30 minutes. Carefully remove the bread from the pans and let cool completely, about 2 hours.

Make Ahead

The rye bread can be wrapped in foil and kept at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Notes

Cracked rye can be found at some health food stores and on amazon.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up