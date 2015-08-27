Easy Scallion Mayonnaise Baked Salmon

© Ian Knauer
Think of this mayonnaise as a fast, refrigerator-ready version of aioli. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Step 2
In a bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, scallions, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then divide the mayonnaise between the salmon. Bake the salmon until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve sprinkled with addi-tional chopped scallion.
