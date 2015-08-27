Easy Scallion Mayonnaise Baked Salmon
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Think of this mayonnaise as a fast, refrigerator-ready version of aioli. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 large scallions, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • Additional chopped scallion for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, scallions, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then divide the mayonnaise between the salmon. Bake the salmon until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve sprinkled with addi-tional chopped scallion.

