Pot au Feu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Ludovic Lefebvre

"In France, pot au feu is our chicken soup,” says Ludo Lefebvre. With this nostalgia-inducing dish of multiple braised meats (each lends a different texture) and root vegetables, the chef serves simple boiled potatoes. Cook them separately in salted water, he specifies; simmering them in the pot au feu would turn the broth cloudy. Slideshow: More Short Ribs Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds boneless short ribs
  • 1 pound rump roast, tied
  • 1 pound beef shank, about 1 1/2 inches thick
  • 1 bouquet garni (3 parsley sprigs, 3 thyme sprigs, 1 bay leaf and 1 peeled garlic clove tied with kitchen string)
  • Coarse sea salt
  • 2 pounds beef marrow bones, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 4 medium orange turnips, scrubbed and quartered lengthwise
  • 4 large carrots, scrubbed and cut in 2-inch pieces
  • 2 black radishes, scrubbed and quartered lengthwise
  • 2 medium leeks, trimmed
  • 2 parsnips, scrubbed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 large yellow onion studded with 2 cloves
  • 1 celery root, peeled and quartered lengthwise
  • Pepper
  • Fleur de sel, cornichons and Dijon mustard, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, combine the short ribs, rump roast, beef shank and bouquet garni. Press 1 teaspoon of sea salt into each end of the marrow bones and add to the pot, tucking them between the meats. Add enough cold water to cover the meat and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, skimming occasionally, for 2 hours 30 minutes. Add the turnips, carrots, radishes, leeks, parsnips, onion and celery root and cook, partially covered, until the vegetables are very tender, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables and marrow bones to a large serving platter. Transfer the meat to a carving board. Discard the string from the rump roast. Slice all the meats and arrange on the platter. Cover and keep warm.

Step 3    

Strain the broth through a sieve into a large saucepan; discard the bouquet garni. Bring the broth to a simmer and skim. Season with sea salt and pepper. Transfer to a pitcher. Serve with the meat, vegetables and marrow bones. Pass the fleur de sel, cornichons and mustard at the table.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up