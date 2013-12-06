Easy Pork Stew with Garlic and Escarole
Judith Sutton
November 1996

To save cooking time: use tender cuts of meat in stews, like the pork tenderloin here.  Fast Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds pork tenderloin, trimmed and sliced crosswise 1/2-inch thick
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon rosemary, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 1/4 pounds red potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch chunks
  • 2 1/2 cups Chicken Stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 head of escarole, torn into 1-inch pieces (5 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the pork with salt and pepper. In an enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Brown the pork in 2 batches over high heat, about 2 minutes per side; transfer to a plate.

Step 2    

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the casserole; reduce the heat. Add the garlic and cook, mashing and stirring it, until soft and golden, about 4 minutes. Add the onions and rosemary. Cook, stirring, until the onions soften, about 5 minutes. Add the wine; simmer until almost evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add the potatoes and stock; season with salt and pepepr. Bring to a boil, cover and boil gently until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the pork to the stew; simmer for 2 minutes. Add the escarole in 2 parts and cook, stirring, until wilted but still bright green and the pork is cooked through, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The pork stew can be made a day ahead; be careful not to overcook when reheating.

