Easy Pork Stew with Garlic and Escarole

Season the pork with salt and pepper. In an enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Brown the pork in 2 batches over high heat, about 2 minutes per side; transfer to a plate.

Step 2

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the casserole; reduce the heat. Add the garlic and cook, mashing and stirring it, until soft and golden, about 4 minutes. Add the onions and rosemary. Cook, stirring, until the onions soften, about 5 minutes. Add the wine; simmer until almost evaporated, about 4 minutes. Add the potatoes and stock; season with salt and pepepr. Bring to a boil, cover and boil gently until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.