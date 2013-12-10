Easy Pickled Okra
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3 one-pint jars
Emily Farris
November 2013

These super-simple okra pickles are a little tart, a little crunchy, and not at all slimy. The minimal spices enhance, instead of mask, okra's wonderful natural flavor. Slideshow: Pickled Vegetables

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh whole okra
  • 3 dried red chile peppers
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 cups cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon black or white peppercorns
  • 1 dried bay leaf, crumbled
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Divide the okra evenly between 3 sterile canning pint jars. Place 1 dried chili and 1 clove of garlic into each jar.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the water, vinegars, mustard seeds, peppercorns, bay leaf, sugar and 2 tablespoons of kosher salt for the brine. Stir until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Once the mixture has reached a rolling boil, pour the pickling brine as evenly as possible into the jars. Seal the jars in a hot water bath according to the jars' package instructions and store in a cool, dry place for at least a week.

Make Ahead

Pickled okra should last up to 6 months in a sealed jar when stored in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up