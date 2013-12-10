Easy Pickled Okra

Step 2

In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the water, vinegars, mustard seeds, peppercorns, bay leaf, sugar and 2 tablespoons of kosher salt for the brine. Stir until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Once the mixture has reached a rolling boil, pour the pickling brine as evenly as possible into the jars. Seal the jars in a hot water bath according to the jars' package instructions and store in a cool, dry place for at least a week.