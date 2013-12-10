Easy Pickled Okra

These super-simple okra pickles are a little tart, a little crunchy, and not at all slimy. The minimal spices enhance, instead of mask, okra's wonderful natural flavor. Slideshow: Pickled Vegetables
How to Make It
Divide the okra evenly between 3 sterile canning pint jars. Place 1 dried chili and 1 clove of garlic into each jar.
In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the water, vinegars, mustard seeds, peppercorns, bay leaf, sugar and 2 tablespoons of kosher salt for the brine. Stir until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Once the mixture has reached a rolling boil, pour the pickling brine as evenly as possible into the jars. Seal the jars in a hot water bath according to the jars' package instructions and store in a cool, dry place for at least a week.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5