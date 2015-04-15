Easy Persian Fried Fish

You can make this supersimple Iranian dish from cookbook author Naomi Duguid with any white fish fillets. Turmeric gives the fish a vibrant yellow color, but it’s the aromatic fenugreek leaves that give it a distinctive flavor. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a shallow bowl, whisk the flour with the fenugreek, mint, dill, thyme, cayenne and turmeric. Season the fish with salt and pepper; dredge in the flour.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the fish skin side down and press with a spatula to flatten. Cook over moderately high heat until the skin is browned, 4 minutes. Turn the fish and cook until white throughout, 2 minutes longer. Serve with lemon wedges and greens.
Suggested Pairing
