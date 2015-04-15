Easy Persian Fried Fish
Active Time
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Naomi Duguid
May 2015

You can make this supersimple Iranian dish from cookbook author Naomi Duguid with any white fish fillets. Turmeric gives the fish a vibrant yellow color, but it’s the aromatic fenugreek leaves that give it a distinctive flavor. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon crumbled fenugreek leaves
  • 1/2 tablespoon dried mint
  • 1/2 tablespoon dried dill
  • 1/2 tablespoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • Four 6-ounce skin-on red snapper fillets
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • Lemon wedges and greens, for serving

How to Make It

In a shallow bowl, whisk the flour with the fenugreek, mint, dill, thyme, cayenne and turmeric. Season the fish with salt and pepper; dredge in the flour.

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the fish skin side down and press with a spatula to flatten. Cook over moderately high heat until the skin is browned, 4 minutes. Turn the fish and cook until white throughout,  2 minutes longer. Serve with lemon wedges and greens.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this beautiful fish with a crisp but full-bodied Chardonnay, like one from  Chablis.

