Easy Persian Fried Fish

In a shallow bowl, whisk the flour with the fenugreek, mint, dill, thyme, cayenne and turmeric. Season the fish with salt and pepper; dredge in the flour.

Step 2

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the fish skin side down and press with a spatula to flatten. Cook over moderately high heat until the skin is browned, 4 minutes. Turn the fish and cook until white throughout, 2 minutes longer. Serve with lemon wedges and greens.