Easy Pasta Salad
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anna Painter

Bursting with the bold flavors of kalamata olives, parsley and celery, this crunchy pasta salad is made with kitchen staples and comes together in just 20 minutes.  Satisfying as it is, this simple dish can be bulked up with baby spinach, shredded roasted chicken or canned chickpeas. Slideshow: More Pasta Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound penne (2 1/2 cups)
  • 3 celery ribs, thinly sliced, plus 1/2 cup celery leaves, chopped
  • 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives, pitted and quartered lengthwise
  • 1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/2 Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the mustard and garlic. Whisk in the oils in a slow steady stream. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Cook the penne in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Add to the dressing and toss to coat. Add the sliced celery, celery leaves, parsley, olives and cheese and toss to combine.

