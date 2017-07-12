Easy Pasta Salad

Bursting with the bold flavors of kalamata olives, parsley and celery, this crunchy pasta salad is made with kitchen staples and comes together in just 20 minutes. Satisfying as it is, this simple dish can be bulked up with baby spinach, shredded roasted chicken or canned chickpeas. Slideshow: More Pasta Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the mustard and garlic. Whisk in the oils in a slow steady stream. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.
Cook the penne in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Add to the dressing and toss to coat. Add the sliced celery, celery leaves, parsley, olives and cheese and toss to combine.
