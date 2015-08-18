Easy Hawaiian Shoyu Chicken

© Kristen Stevens
This sweet-and-sticky chicken dish brings to mind teriyaki chicken. Slideshow: More Tropical Island Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small pot, cook the rice according to the package directions.
Step 2
In a medium pot, combine the sugar, soy sauce, beer, garlic, ginger, mirin, vinegar and molasses with 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil over high heat; boil hard for 10 minutes, until the sauce thickens. Reduce the heat to low and add the chicken. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Season with sea salt.
Step 3
Serve the chicken over the rice, garnished with green onions.
