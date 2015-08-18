Easy Hawaiian Shoyu Chicken
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
This sweet-and-sticky chicken dish brings to mind teriyaki chicken. Slideshow: More Tropical Island Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup jasmine rice
  • 1/2 packed cup brown sugar 
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup light beer
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely minced
  • 1 tablespoon mirin
  • 1 tablespoon Japanese rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon blackstrap molasses
  • Four 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into cubes
  • Green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small pot, cook the rice according to the package directions.

Step 2    

In a medium pot, combine the sugar, soy sauce, beer, garlic, ginger, mirin, vinegar and molasses with 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil over high heat; boil hard for 10 minutes, until the sauce thickens. Reduce the heat to low and add the chicken. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Season with sea salt.

Step 3    

Serve the chicken over the rice, garnished with green onions.

