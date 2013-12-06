Easy Guacamole

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
It doesn’t get much simpler than this 15-minute dish, which combines fresh, creamy avocado with lime juice, tomato and cilantro for a crowd-pleasing classic. Slideshow: Great Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper.
Step 2
Gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours.
