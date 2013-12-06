Easy Guacamole
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
It doesn’t get much simpler than this 15-minute dish, which combines fresh, creamy avocado with lime juice, tomato and cilantro for a crowd-pleasing classic. Slideshow: Great Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large ripe Hass avocados, halved, pitted, and scooped out
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 medium tomato, seeded and diced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours.

