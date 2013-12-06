Easy Dashi
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 7 cups
Daniel Duane
July 2013

This hana-katsuo dashi is simple  to prepare and delivers an intensely savory broth. Make it at the last minute, right before using. Slideshow: Japanese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 16 grams kombu (dried seaweed), about two 6-by-1-inch strips, wiped with a damp towel
  • 8 1/2 cups cold filtered water
  • 60 grams bonito shavings (about 3 lightly packed cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the kombu with 8 cups of the water and let stand at room temperature until the kombu starts to soften, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Bring the water to a bare simmer over moderate heat; tiny bubbles will form on the bottom of the saucepan. Remove from the heat and discard the kombu. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of cold water to the saucepan, then add the bonito shavings and bring just to a simmer. Immediately strain the dashi through a fine sieve and use right away.

