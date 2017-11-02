Easy Creamed Spinach
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Erika Nakamura
December 2017

Butcher Erika Nakamura makes a mean creamed spinach, using a combo of Cognac and Pernod to add complex flavor to the steakhouse staple. Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • Three 8-ounce bags baby spinach 
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter 
  • 2 large shallots, minced  
  • 3 large garlic cloves, finely grated 
  • 2 tablespoons Cognac 
  • 1 tablespoon Pernod 
  • 1 cup heavy cream 
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • Freshly grated nutmeg 
  • Kosher salt
  • White pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil over moderately high heat. Add the spinach, cover and cook for  1 minute. Toss the spinach with tongs, cover and cook for 1 minute longer, until just wilted. Drain the spinach and let cool, then squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

Step 2    

In a large, shallow pot,  cook the butter, shallots and garlic over moderate heat,  stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent but not browned, about 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and add the Cognac and Pernod. Carefully tilt the pan over the burner to ignite the alcohol; cook until the flames subside. (Alternatively, remove the pan from the heat and ignite with  a long match, then return to the heat.) Stir in the drained spinach, cream and thyme. Bring  to a boil and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs.  Season with a pinch of nutmeg,  salt and white pepper and transfer to a bowl. Serve the creamed spinach hot. 

Make Ahead

The creamed spinach can be refrigerated overnight. 

