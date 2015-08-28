Easy Chicken Ramen Soup

Step

In a medium pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, carrots, celery, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the stock and chicken and bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup 15 minutes, then stir in the ramen and continue to simmer until the noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.