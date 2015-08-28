Easy Chicken Ramen Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
December 2014

By using rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking ramen, this soup carries all the down-home comfort of chicken noodle with barely any effort. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 2 celery sticks, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 4 ounces ramen noodles

How to Make It

Step

In a medium pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, carrots, celery, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the stock and chicken and bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup 15 minutes, then stir in the ramen and continue to simmer until the noodles are tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up