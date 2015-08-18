Easy Chicken Quesadillas
This flexible recipe can be changed depending on what vegetables you have on hand. Slideshow: More Lunch Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 chicken breast
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Four 10-inch flour tortillas
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 cup finely diced red pepper
  • 1/2 cup finely diced onion
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated (2 cups)
  • Sour cream, for serving
  • Salsa, for serving
  • Cilantro, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small nonstick or cast-iron frying pan, heat the olive oil to over medium high heat. Add the chicken breast and sear for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Cook for 8 minutes; remove the pan from the heat and let it sit, covered for 10 minutes. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, chop it into small pieces or shred it using 2 forks.

Step 2    

Using your hands or a pastry brush, coat both sides of each tortilla with a 1/2 teaspoon of vegetable oil. Heat a large frying pan over medium high heat. Add 1 tortilla to the pan and cook until it just starts to brown, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat and flip the tortilla.

Step 3    

Spread a 1/4 cup of the cheese on half the tortilla, concentrating on the edges. Sprinkle 1/4 of the red pepper, onion and chicken over the cheese and then cover with another 1/4 cup of the cheese. Fold the tortilla in half and carefully press the edges together.

Step 4    

Return the pan to the heat and cook until the cheese has melted and the bottom of the tortilla is lightly browned, about 1 minute per side. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

Step 5    

Cut each quesadilla in 4 pieces and serve with sour cream and salsa on the side. Garnish with a little cilantro.

