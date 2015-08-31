Easy Chicken Potpie Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse 1 1/4 cups of the flour, 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt and sugar. Add the butter and shortening and pulse till the mixture resembles wet sand. Add cold water 1/4 teaspoon at a time (up to 1 1/2 teaspoons), and pulse until the dough comes together in a ball. Remove the dough from the processor and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap. Let the dough rest in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. Season the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt and 1/8 teaspoon of freshly ground pepper. In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat 1 teaspoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, cover the pan, reduce the heat to low and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 3 In a large nonstick frying pan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes, until they soften and begin to brown. Add the diced potato and cook for 5 minutes. Add the carrot, red pepper and cauliflower and cook, stirring frequently for 5 minutes.

Step 4 Add the brandy to the pan and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits on the bottom. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of flour over the vegetables and mix well. Add the water and stir until the sauce thickens, about 2 minutes.

Step 5 Remove from the heat and stir in the shredded chicken, heavy cream and frozen peas. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Transfer the mixture to an 8-by-10-inch baking dish.