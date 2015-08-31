Easy Chicken Parmesan Casserole
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
June 2014

This recipe will remind you of chicken cacciatore, only the chicken is crispy and full of Parmesan cheese. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Two 6-ounce chicken breasts 
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 3 1/2 dry gemelli, or other pasta (1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup store-bought marinara sauce
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, stir together the panko, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2    

Rinse the chicken breasts under cold running water. Press the panko mixture evenly onto both sides of each chicken breast.

Step 3    

In a medium nonstick or cast-iron frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Sear the chicken for 3 minutes per side, until browned and crispy.

Step 4    

In an 8-inch-square baking dish, combine the pasta with the marinara sauce, onion, garlic and water and mix thoroughly. Arrange the chicken breasts on top and cover the baking dish with aluminum foil.

Step 5    

Bake for 20 minutes, then uncover the baking dish and stir. Return the dish to the oven and bake, uncovered, for 10 minutes, until the pasta is soft.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up