Easy Chicken Parmesan Casserole

This recipe will remind you of chicken cacciatore, only the chicken is crispy and full of Parmesan cheese.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, stir together the panko, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
Rinse the chicken breasts under cold running water. Press the panko mixture evenly onto both sides of each chicken breast.
In a medium nonstick or cast-iron frying pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Sear the chicken for 3 minutes per side, until browned and crispy.
In an 8-inch-square baking dish, combine the pasta with the marinara sauce, onion, garlic and water and mix thoroughly. Arrange the chicken breasts on top and cover the baking dish with aluminum foil.
Bake for 20 minutes, then uncover the baking dish and stir. Return the dish to the oven and bake, uncovered, for 10 minutes, until the pasta is soft.
