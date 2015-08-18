Easy Chicken Karaage

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small resealable plastic bag, combine the soy sauce and the chicken pieces. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Step 2 In a small, deep saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat; insert a candy/oil thermometer at the side of the pan. Line a plate with paper towels.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, add the cornstarch. Remove the chicken from the marinade and coat it with the cornstarch. (Discard the soy sauce.)

Step 4 When the oil has reached 350°, carefully add 3 or 4 pieces of chicken and cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 5 Remove the chicken with a slotted spoon and place on the paper towel–lined tray. Use an instant-read thermometer to make sure the chicken’s internal temperature is at least 165°.