Easy Chicken Karaage
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
January 2014

A soy sauce marinade gives this Japanese take on fried chicken lots of flavor. Slideshow: More Japanese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce (gluten free, if desired)
  • 12 ounces chicken tenders or boneless, skinless thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 cups vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • Ketchup or mayonnaise for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small resealable plastic bag, combine the soy sauce and the chicken pieces. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Step 2    

In a small, deep saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat; insert a candy/oil thermometer at the side of the pan. Line a plate with paper towels.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, add the cornstarch. Remove the chicken from the marinade and coat it with the cornstarch. (Discard the soy sauce.)

Step 4    

When the oil has reached 350°, carefully add 3 or 4 pieces of chicken and cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 5    

Remove the chicken with a slotted spoon and place on the paper towel–lined tray. Use an instant-read thermometer to make sure the chicken’s internal temperature is at least 165°.

Step 6    

When the oil reaches 350°, add more chicken, and repeat the process. Serve with ketchup or mayonnaise for dipping.

