Easy Chicken Chili
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
February 2014

Dry-roasting is a common cooking technique in some parts of Mexico. In this homey chili, a few kinds of fresh green chiles are cooked until their skins’ blacken, intensifying the chiles’ earthy heat.  Slideshow: More Chili Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 jalapeño
  • 2 large green chiles, like Anaheims or poblanos
  • 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped or pressed through a garlic press
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds, toasted then finely ground
  • 1 tablespoon oregano, toasted then finely ground
  • 1 pound ground chicken (preferably thighs)
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 2 scallions, whites and greens thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the jalapeño and the large green chiles. Dry-roast, turning occasionally, until the chiles are blackened all over, about 7 minutes. Add the chiles to a bowl, cover and let sit for 10 minutes. Peel off the chiles’ skin (It is fine if some charred bits remain on the chiles.) Remove the chile’ seeds and discard. Finely chop the chiles.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens and browns slightly, about 10 minutes. Add the cumin, oregano and chopped chiles and stir for about 30 seconds. Add the ground chicken, broth and salt. Bring to a boil and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Finish with cilantro and scallions. Serve.

Make Ahead

The chili can be refrigerated for up to three days. Garnish with the cilantro and scallions when serving.

