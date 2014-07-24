Easy Cheese Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly coat a 2-quart baking dish with olive oil and set aside.

Step 2 Cook lasagna noodles until al dente according to package instructions. Rinse under cold water until cool. Lay the cooked pasta flat and set aside.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta cheese, egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 4 Spread a light layer of tomato sauce on the bottom of the baking dish. Lay 3 to 4 lasagna noodles lengthwise over the sauce.

Step 5 Layer one-third of the remaining tomato sauce over the lasagna noodles. Layer half of the ricotta cheese over the sauce and then spread one-third of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat this pattern: noodles, sauce, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese. Add a final layer of lasagna noodles, then add remaining tomato sauce and remaining mozzarella cheese.

Step 6 Bake lasagna for about 45 minutes or until the top cheese is melted and golden.