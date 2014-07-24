Easy Cheese Lasagna
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

Always a family favorite, this cheesy lasagna is even better reheated the next day. Plus: More Baked Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • Olive oil, for coating baking dish
  • 9 to 12 lasagna noodles
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Zest of 1 fresh lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, or to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 24 ounces tomato sauce
  • 16 ounces (1 pound) grated mozzarella cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°. Lightly coat a 2-quart baking dish with olive oil and set aside.

Step 2    

Cook lasagna noodles until al dente according to package instructions. Rinse under cold water until cool. Lay the cooked pasta flat and set aside.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta cheese, egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 4    

Spread a light layer of tomato sauce on the bottom of the baking dish. Lay 3 to 4 lasagna noodles lengthwise over the sauce.

Step 5    

Layer one-third of the remaining tomato sauce over the lasagna noodles. Layer half of the ricotta cheese over the sauce and then spread one-third of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat this pattern: noodles, sauce, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese. Add a final layer of lasagna noodles, then add remaining tomato sauce and remaining mozzarella cheese.

Step 6    

Bake lasagna for about 45 minutes or until the top cheese is melted and golden.

Step 7    

Remove from oven; let cool for about 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

