Butterscotch Sauce

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, combine both of the sugars with the syrup and salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is molten and beginning to bubble at the edges, about 6 minutes. Simmer, stirring, for 1 minute more, then stir in the butter. Attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pan and cook the sauce until it reaches 240°, about 2 minutes.