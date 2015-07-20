Butterscotch Sauce
© Tara Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Annabelle Topacio and Ian Flores
August 2015

This easy, luscious butterscotch ice cream topping has just the right amount of salt and lemon juice to balance the sweetness. Slideshow: How to Make Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 6 tablespoons Lyle’s Golden Syrup (treacle)
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, diced
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine both of the sugars with the syrup and salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is molten and beginning to bubble at the edges, about 6 minutes. Simmer, stirring, for 1 minute more, then stir in the butter. Attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pan and cook the sauce until it reaches 240°, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Carefully stir in the cream until incorporated and bring to a rolling boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla, lemon juice and 1 1/2 tablespoons of water.

Step 3    

Let the sauce cool completely, then transfer to a container and refrigerate. Rewarm in a microwave before serving, or serve at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The butterscotch sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up