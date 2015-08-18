Easy Breakfast Burrito

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, use a fork to whisk together the eggs, water, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2 Heat a medium nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Warm the tortillas in the pan, one at a time, for 30 seconds each. Set them aside.

Step 3 Add the refried beans to the same pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until heated through.

Step 4 In a medium nonstick frying pan, warm the oil over low heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, for 4 to 5 minutes, until they are scrambled and cooked through.

Step 5 Spoon the refried beans onto the warm tortillas and top with the scrambled eggs, red pepper and sour cream.