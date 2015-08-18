Easy Breakfast Burrito
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 burritos
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

These fast and easy burritos make a great breakfast, even when you are in a rush. Slideshow: More Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Two 10-inch flour tortillas
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 can refried beans 
  • 1/4 cup diced red pepper 
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • Cilantro, for garnish   

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, use a fork to whisk together the eggs, water, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a medium nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Warm the tortillas in the pan, one at a time, for 30 seconds each. Set them aside.

Step 3    

Add the refried beans to the same pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until heated through.

Step 4    

In a medium nonstick frying pan, warm the oil over low heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, for 4 to 5 minutes, until they are scrambled and cooked through.

Step 5    

Spoon the refried beans onto the warm tortillas and top with the scrambled eggs, red pepper and sour cream.

Step 6    

Roll each tortilla into a burrito, garnish with cilantro and serve immediately.

