Easy Breakfast Burrito

These fast and easy burritos make a great breakfast, even when you are in a rush. Slideshow: More Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, use a fork to whisk together the eggs, water, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
Heat a medium nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Warm the tortillas in the pan, one at a time, for 30 seconds each. Set them aside.
Add the refried beans to the same pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until heated through.
In a medium nonstick frying pan, warm the oil over low heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring frequently, for 4 to 5 minutes, until they are scrambled and cooked through.
Spoon the refried beans onto the warm tortillas and top with the scrambled eggs, red pepper and sour cream.
Roll each tortilla into a burrito, garnish with cilantro and serve immediately.
