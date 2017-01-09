Easy Braised Chicken with Kimchi 

Cookbook author Julia Turshen uses only five main ingredients—chicken, kimchi, garlic, scallions and oil—to make one of the tastiest and simplest braises. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and add half of it to the casserole skin side down. Cook until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook until browned on the other side, 6 to 8 minutes more; reduce the heat to moderate if the chicken is getting too dark. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining chicken.
Add the chopped scallions, garlic and kimchi with its juice to the casserole and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Nestle the chicken in the sauce, cover and simmer over moderately low heat until an instant-read thermometer inserted into a piece of dark meat registers 165° (160° for white meat), 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with sliced scallions and sesame seeds, if desired, and serve.
Serve With
Brown rice and steamed greens.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: LOVE love love this recipe. Always wanted to cook with kimchi, perfect amount of spicy and healthy and delicious. Make some rice to go along with this dish to get a whole hearty dinner with lunch leftovers. Mmmmm
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-03
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: For me this is the perfect dish, all we need to do si remove the scallions
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-05
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Never done a kimchi before, maybe i'll try it.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-16