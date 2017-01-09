Easy Braised Chicken with Kimchi 
© Justin Chapple
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Julia Turshen
February 2017

Cookbook author Julia Turshen uses only five main ingredients—chicken, kimchi, garlic, scallions and oil—to make one of the tastiest and simplest braises. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil 
  • 2 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken pieces, breasts halved crosswise 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 10 scallions, trimmed and chopped, plus sliced scallions for garnish 
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • One 16-ounce jar cabbage kimchi with juice  (2 1/2 cups) 
  • Roasted sesame seeds, for garnish (optional) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and add half of it to the casserole skin side down. Cook until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook until browned on the other side, 6 to 8 minutes more; reduce the heat to moderate if the chicken is getting too dark. Transfer  to a plate and repeat with the remaining chicken. 

Step 2    

Add the chopped scallions, garlic and kimchi with its juice to the casserole and bring to  a boil over moderately high heat. Nestle the chicken in the sauce, cover and simmer over moderately low heat until an instant-read thermometer inserted into a piece of dark meat registers 165° (160° for white meat),  20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with sliced scallions and sesame seeds, if desired, and serve.

Serve With

Brown rice and steamed greens.

