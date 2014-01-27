Easy Black Bean Soup
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
November 2012

To dress up this simple soup, serve it alongside diced avocado, tomatoes, tortilla chips, and sour cream as toppings. Slideshow: More Fast Soups

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium sweet onion, diced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, ribs and seeds removed, minced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • Sea salt
  • Two 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 quart vegetable stock
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, heat the oil. Sauté the onion over medium-high heat until soft, 5 minutes. Add the jalapeño, garlic, cumin, paprika and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook until fragrant, 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the black beans and stock, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil and simmer over medium-low heat until the beans are tender and the soup has thickened, 20 minutes.

