Easy Black Bean Soup

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, heat the oil. Sauté the onion over medium-high heat until soft, 5 minutes. Add the jalapeño, garlic, cumin, paprika and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook until fragrant, 2 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in the black beans and stock, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil and simmer over medium-low heat until the beans are tender and the soup has thickened, 20 minutes.