Easy Apple Pie
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Brown sugar gives this easy apple pie a touch of caramel flavor; Granny Smith apples add a nice tartness for balance. Slideshow: More Pie Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 14.1-ounce package of prepared piecrusts (2 crusts), chilled
  • 1 tablespoon fine cornmeal
  • 5 Granny Smith apples—peeled, cored and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Fit one of the piecrusts into a 9-inch pie plate and sprinkle with the cornmeal. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the apples with both sugars, the lemon juice, cinnamon and salt. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Scrape the apples and their juices into the pie shell. Top with the second crust and press the edges together to seal. Trim the crust to the edge of the plate, then crimp decoratively. Place the pie on a baking sheet and brush the top with the egg wash. Cut 6 slits in the top and bake for about 45 minutes, until the crust is golden and the apples are tender. Transfer to a rack and let cool to room temperature before serving.

Make Ahead

The pie can be stored at room temperature overnight and then refrigerated for up to 2 days.

