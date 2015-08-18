Easy 5-Ingredient Tilapia

© Kristen Stevens
This Asian-inspired tilapia makes a fast and delicious weeknight meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the broiler, and position a rack about 6 inches from the heat.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine the hoisin sauce, ginger, soy sauce and vegetable oil.
Step 3
Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water, then arrange them in a small ovenproof dish. Pour in the sauce over the fish, and turn it over in the sauce so that both sides are coated.
Step 4
Broil the fish for 10 to 12 minutes, until the tilapia flakes easily and is cooked through. Serve topped with sauce from the pan.
