Easy 5-Ingredient Tilapia

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the broiler, and position a rack about 6 inches from the heat.

Step 2 In a small bowl, combine the hoisin sauce, ginger, soy sauce and vegetable oil.

Step 3 Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water, then arrange them in a small ovenproof dish. Pour in the sauce over the fish, and turn it over in the sauce so that both sides are coated.