Easy 5-Ingredient Tilapia
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

This Asian-inspired tilapia makes a fast and delicious weeknight meal.  Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, finely minced
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • Two 5-ounce tilapia fillets

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler, and position a rack about 6 inches from the heat.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine the hoisin sauce, ginger, soy sauce and vegetable oil.

Step 3    

Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water, then arrange them in a small ovenproof dish. Pour in the sauce over the fish, and turn it over in the sauce so that both sides are coated.

Step 4    

Broil the fish for 10 to 12 minutes, until the tilapia flakes easily and is cooked through. Serve topped with sauce from the pan.

