East Jaffa Mule 

Drinking from an icy copper mug amps up the refreshment of this fig-and-date-inflected take on the Moscow mule. Slideshow: More Refreshing Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Fill a cocktail shaker with crushed ice. Add the vodka, eau de vie, grapefruit juice, ginger syrup, lime juice and date syrup and shake well. Strain into a crushed-ice-filled Moscow mule mug. Garnish with grated nutmeg, a lime wheel and a mint sprig. Serve right away.
Notes
To make ginger simple syrup, simmer 1 cup each of sugar and water with 2 ounces of sliced fresh ginger, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Let cool completely, then strain.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Vodka and grapefruit goes very good together!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: I'm a fan of the Moscok Mules so this one looks like a good variation
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-03