East Jaffa Mule 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
Yotam Shilo
May 2017

Drinking from an icy copper mug amps up the refreshment of this fig-and-date-inflected take on the Moscow mule.  Slideshow: More Refreshing Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Crushed ice 
  • 1 ounce vodka 
  • 1 ounce fig eau de vie, such as Boukha Bokobsa 
  • 1 ounce fresh red grapefruit juice 
  • 1/2 ounce ginger simple syrup (see Note) 
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice 
  • 1/2 ounce date syrup or agave nectar 
  • Freshly grated nutmeg, lime wheel and mint sprig, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with crushed ice. Add the vodka,  eau de vie, grapefruit juice, ginger syrup, lime juice and date syrup and shake well. Strain into a crushed-ice-filled Moscow mule mug. Garnish with grated nutmeg, a lime wheel and a mint sprig. Serve right away.

Notes

To make ginger simple syrup, simmer 1 cup each of sugar and water with 2 ounces of sliced fresh ginger, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Let cool completely, then strain.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up