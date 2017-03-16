East Bay Buritto Nachos

Jorma Taccone, of the comedy trio The Lonely Island (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and writer-director Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl) both grew up in the East Bay of San Francisco, but didn’t meet until they were in college at UCLA. The first time they were back home together, they headed out for a burrito, but fought about where to go. “We ended up at Ramiro and Sons, in Alameda, so I could convince him it’s the best,” says Heller. It only took her 15 years. “It hurts my heart to admit that I might like Ramiro more,” says Taccone, a diehard fan of Gordo’s in Berkeley. “My friends would kill me if they see that in print.” So what makes an East Bay burrito so great? Simple ingredients, says Heller, whose brother, Nate, has been helping them perfect this nacho recipe in homage. To mimic the way the tortillas are steamed with cheese, they bake cheese slices on tostadas before layering on the burrito ingredients. Heller, a lifelong vegetarian, skips the carnitas and swears it’s just as good. One important thing: “No fucking lettuce,” says Jorma. Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)