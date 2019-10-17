Earl Grey–Aquavit Spritz
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
By Ashtin Berry
November 2019

Honey simple syrup is even easier to prepare than standard simple syrup; just vigorously stir together honey and water until well combined. The mellow, floral sweetness of the honey syrup pairs perfectly a touch of lemon in this tea-infused cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1 (750-ml) bottle aquavit
  • 1 (3-inch) lemon peel strip (from 1 lemon)
  • 2 tablespoons Earl Grey tea leaves
  • 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 cup honey simple syrup
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 8 dashes pear bitters (such as Dillon’s)
  • 1 (750-ml) bottle sparkling wine (such as brut Cava or Champagne) or club soda
  • Lemon and pear slices

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together aquavit, lemon peel strip, and tea leaves in bowl or large glass measuring cup. Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature 20 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into another large measuring cup or bowl; discard solids. Repeat straining procedure. Store in airtight container at room temperature up to 3 months.

Step 2    

Add 2 cups Earl Grey–infused aquavit to a pitcher. (Reserve remaining infused aquavit for another use). Stir in lemon juice, honey simple syrup, 1/2 cup water, and bitters. Refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours or up to overnight. Just before serving, stir in sparkling wine or club soda. Serve over crushed ice in rocks glasses. Garnish servings with lemon and pear slices.

Make Ahead

Earl Grey–infused aquavit can be made 3 months in advance.

Notes

Aquavit is a Scandinavian liquor flavored with caraway seeds.

