Earl Grey–Aquavit Spritz

Honey simple syrup is even easier to prepare than standard simple syrup; just vigorously stir together honey and water until well combined. The mellow, floral sweetness of the honey syrup pairs perfectly a touch of lemon in this tea-infused cocktail.
How to Make It
Stir together aquavit, lemon peel strip, and tea leaves in bowl or large glass measuring cup. Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature 20 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into another large measuring cup or bowl; discard solids. Repeat straining procedure. Store in airtight container at room temperature up to 3 months.
Add 2 cups Earl Grey–infused aquavit to a pitcher. (Reserve remaining infused aquavit for another use). Stir in lemon juice, honey simple syrup, 1/2 cup water, and bitters. Refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours or up to overnight. Just before serving, stir in sparkling wine or club soda. Serve over crushed ice in rocks glasses. Garnish servings with lemon and pear slices.
Aquavit is a Scandinavian liquor flavored with caraway seeds.