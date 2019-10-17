Earl Grey–Aquavit Spritz

Stir together aquavit, lemon peel strip, and tea leaves in bowl or large glass measuring cup. Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature 20 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into another large measuring cup or bowl; discard solids. Repeat straining procedure. Store in airtight container at room temperature up to 3 months.

Step 2

Add 2 cups Earl Grey–infused aquavit to a pitcher. (Reserve remaining infused aquavit for another use). Stir in lemon juice, honey simple syrup, 1/2 cup water, and bitters. Refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours or up to overnight. Just before serving, stir in sparkling wine or club soda. Serve over crushed ice in rocks glasses. Garnish servings with lemon and pear slices.