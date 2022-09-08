Earl Grey Ice Cream with Chocolate Toffee and Shortbread Crumble

Scrape out seeds from vanilla bean pod with the back of a paring knife; place seeds and vanilla bean pod in a medium saucepan. Stir in cream, milk, tea bags, and 1/3 cup of the sugar. Bring to a simmer over medium. Remove saucepan from heat, stirring mixture once; cover and steep for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard vanilla bean pod and tea bags. Return milk mixture to a simmer over medium.

Whisk together egg yolks, salt, and remaining 1/3 cup sugar in a medium bowl until combined. Gradually add 1 cup warm milk mixture to egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Whisk egg yolk mixture into remaining warm milk mixture in saucepan. Cook over medium, whisking constantly, until a custard forms on a spoon and a finger swiped across back of spoon leaves a clean line, or until custard reaches 170°F, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.