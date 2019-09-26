Dutch Oven Classic Beef Stew

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Sprinkle beef with pepper and 1 teaspoon salt. Add half of beef to Dutch oven, and cook until well browned on 2 sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer browned beef to a plate. Repeat with remaining beef. Set beef aside.

Step 2 dd mushrooms to Dutch oven, and cook, stirring often, until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add red onion and carrots to Dutch oven. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add red wine; cook until liquid has almost evaporated, 6 to 7 minutes, stirring and scraping to loosen browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven.

Step 3 Whisk together flour and 1/2 cup of the stock in a small bowl; whisk into mixture in Dutch oven until incorporated. Stir in beef, herb bundle, bay leaves, remaining 2 cups stock, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until beef is tender when pierced with a fork, about 50 minutes. Add potatoes; cover and cook until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.