"This is the drink I would choose instead of dessert after a big meal," says Coltharp. Fruity, spicy Redbreast Irish whiskey is excellent with the blackberries. Glassware Guide Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg
  • Small pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish
  • Ice
  • 1/2 ounce heavy cream
  • 2 ounces Irish whiskey
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 3 blackberries, plus 1 blackberry skewered on a pick for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 3 berries. Add the whiskey, egg, cream and Simple Syrup; shake well. Add ice and shake again. Pour through a fine strainer into a chilled coupe and garnish with the skewered berry and nutmeg.

