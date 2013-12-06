© Tina Rupp
"This is the drink I would choose instead of dessert after a big meal," says Coltharp. Fruity, spicy Redbreast Irish whiskey is excellent with the blackberries. Glassware Guide Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 3 berries. Add the whiskey, egg, cream and Simple Syrup; shake well. Add ice and shake again. Pour through a fine strainer into a chilled coupe and garnish with the skewered berry and nutmeg.
