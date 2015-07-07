Durra Cocktail

In this old-fashioned variation, Seattle bartender Chris Elford uses molasses-like sorghum syrup (called “durra” in northeastern Africa). According to Elford, sorghum syrup is rich and earthy and goes particularly well with spicy rye.
Slideshow: Whiskey Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the whiskey, brandy, sorghum syrup, Scotch and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and drop it in, then garnish with the skewered cherries.
Notes
Sorghum syrup: Mix 3/4 teaspoon sorghum syrup with 3/4 teaspoon hot water and let cool.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5