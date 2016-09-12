Dulcey Blondies

Pastry chef Kelly Fields of Willa Jean in New Orleans is a big proponent of Valrhona's Dulcey chocolate--a caramelized blond version of white chocolate that's luxuriously creamy and buttery. Here she shows it off in a sweet, simple riff on blondies.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan with baking spray. Line the bottom with parchment paper and grease it with baking spray.
In a small bowl, combine both of the sugars and the salt. Using your fingertips, rub the vanilla seeds into the sugar mixture until incorporated.
In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the sugar mixture at medium speed, scraping down the side and bottom of the bowl, until well blended, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract, then beat in the flour in 3 additions, mixing just until incorporated. Fold in the chopped chocolate. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and, using your fingertips, press into an even layer. Bake in the center of the oven for about 30 minutes, until golden and set. Let cool. Cut into bars and serve.
Make Ahead
Review Body: I love the flavor of the Dulcey chocolate, especially in a blondie but I've had trouble with this recipe both times that I've made it. The amount the recipe yields is not enough for a 13 x 9 pan unless you want paper thin blondies. The first time I doubled it and baked in the 13 x 9 pan and it came out fine. The second time I made the recipe as written but baked it in an 8 x 8 pan instead and it came out so greasy, it was inedible. I think I'll save the Dulcey chocolate for another blondie recipe because that stuff ain't cheap!
