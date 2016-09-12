Dulcey Blondies
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-by-13-inch pan of brownies
Kelly Fields
October 2016

Pastry chef Kelly Fields of Willa Jean in New Orleans is a big proponent of Valrhona's Dulcey chocolate--a caramelized blond version of white chocolate that's luxuriously creamy and buttery. Here she shows it off in a sweet, simple riff on blondies.

Ingredients

  • Baking spray
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped, pod reserved for another use
  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped Valrhona Dulcey chocolate

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan with baking spray. Line the bottom with parchment paper and grease it with baking spray.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine both of the sugars and the salt. Using your fingertips, rub the vanilla seeds into the sugar mixture until incorporated.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the sugar mixture at medium speed, scraping down the side and bottom of the bowl, until well blended, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract, then beat in the flour in 3 additions, mixing just until incorporated. Fold in the chopped chocolate. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and, using your fingertips, press into an even layer. Bake in the center of the oven for about 30 minutes, until golden and set. Let cool. Cut into bars and serve.

Make Ahead

The brownies can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Serve cold or at room temperature.

