Dulcey Blondies

Author Name: Meredith Robertson Eaton

Review Body: I love the flavor of the Dulcey chocolate, especially in a blondie but I've had trouble with this recipe both times that I've made it. The amount the recipe yields is not enough for a 13 x 9 pan unless you want paper thin blondies. The first time I doubled it and baked in the 13 x 9 pan and it came out fine. The second time I made the recipe as written but baked it in an 8 x 8 pan instead and it came out so greasy, it was inedible. I think I'll save the Dulcey chocolate for another blondie recipe because that stuff ain't cheap!

Review Rating: 2

Date Published: 2017-11-22