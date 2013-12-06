Dulce de Leche Crispies
Â© Lucy Schaeffer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 dozen crispies
Marcia Kiesel
October 2007

For a grown-up twist on the classic Rice Krispies Treats, Marcia Kiesel ingeniously swaps out marshmallows for the Latin American dessert sauce dulce de leche, then adds even more crunch with toasted, sliced almonds. This dessert is caramelly, nutty and amazingly crispy. For desserts, go with a lighter wine (see our 7 Rules for Perfect Pairing).  More Gooey Desserts

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup crispy rice cereal
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vegetable oil, plus more for coating
  • 3 1/2 ounces blanched sliced almonds (1 1/4 cups)
  • 5 tablespoons dulce de leche at room temperature, plus more for topping
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, toss the rice with 1 teaspoon of the vegetable oil. Spread the oiled rice in an even layer on a large nonstick rimmed baking sheet. Bake until the rice is very crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, mix the sliced almonds with the toasted rice. Using a rubber spatula, blend in the 5 tablespoons of dulce de leche and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of oil, stirring well to coat the rice and almonds thoroughly.

Step 3    

Lightly oil 2 large nonstick rimmed baking sheets. Scoop rounded tablespoons of the rice-almond mixture onto the pan and gently flatten them into 2 1/2-inch-wide disks. Lightly sprinkle the crispies with salt. Bake them until they are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Step 4    

Let the dulce de leche crispies cool on the baking sheets for 1 minute. Using a spatula, carefully transfer them to a platter to cool completely. Dollop each one with 1/4 teaspoon of the remaining dulce de leche and serve.

Make Ahead

The crispies can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Madeira.

