Dulce de Leche Crispies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, toss the rice with 1 teaspoon of the vegetable oil. Spread the oiled rice in an even layer on a large nonstick rimmed baking sheet. Bake until the rice is very crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2 In a large bowl, mix the sliced almonds with the toasted rice. Using a rubber spatula, blend in the 5 tablespoons of dulce de leche and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of oil, stirring well to coat the rice and almonds thoroughly.

Step 3 Lightly oil 2 large nonstick rimmed baking sheets. Scoop rounded tablespoons of the rice-almond mixture onto the pan and gently flatten them into 2 1/2-inch-wide disks. Lightly sprinkle the crispies with salt. Bake them until they are lightly browned, about 15 minutes.