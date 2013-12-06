Dulce de Leche
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : makes 2 cups
Sue Torres
January 2008

   More Latin American Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 quart whole milk
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon dark corn syrup
  • 1/2 small cinnamon stick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, heavy pot, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a boil, stirring with a wooden spoon until the sugar is dissolved. Reduce the heat and simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture is reduced to 2 cups and is the consistency of warm caramel, about 40 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick and let the dulce de leche cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

Transfer the dulce de leche to a blender and puree until smooth. Skim off the foam and transfer to a pitcher.

Make Ahead

The dulce de leche can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Tres Leches Cake.

