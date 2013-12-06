How to Make It
Step 1
In a large, heavy pot, combine all of the ingredients and bring to a boil, stirring with a wooden spoon until the sugar is dissolved. Reduce the heat and simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture is reduced to 2 cups and is the consistency of warm caramel, about 40 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick and let the dulce de leche cool to room temperature.
Step 2
Transfer the dulce de leche to a blender and puree until smooth. Skim off the foam and transfer to a pitcher.
Make Ahead
The dulce de leche can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
