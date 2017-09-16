Dulce de Cocoa Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Dulce de Leche Cake Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter the pan of your choice or line the pan with wax paper or parchment and butter the paper.

Step 2 With a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip the butter for 1 minute on high speed, then scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula.

Step 3 Add the sugar to the butter and beat on high speed for 2 minutes. Scrape down the bowl again.

Step 4 With the mixer on medium-low speed, add the vanilla; then add the eggs one at a time. Scrape down the sides of the bowl midway through.

Step 5 Combine the flour, baking powder, and sea salt in a separate bowl.

Step 6 With the mixer on low speed, add half the flour mixture. When it’s mostly incorporated, add half the milk. Add the remainder of the dry and wet ingredients, scraping down the bowl between additions. Stop mixing as soon as you have a smooth batter. Add the dulce de leche and mix until incorporated.

Step 7 Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until the middle of the cake feels springy if you gently press your finger against it (approximately 30-35 minutes). All ovens are different, so it’s important to do the fingerprint test to see if the cake is done.

Step 8 Let the cake cool completely before icing.

Step 9 Make the Hot Cocoa Icing With a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the butter on high speed for 1 minute. Add the vanilla and whip just to incorporate.

Step 10 With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the confectioners’ sugar and cocoa mix, 1 cup at a time, until completely incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl between additions.

Step 11 Add the salt and whip on high speed for 3 minutes, until light and fluffy.

Step 12 Make the Whipped Salted Caramel Icing If possible, chill the bowl and the whisk attachment of a hand or stand mixer for at least half an hour before using. All of your ingredients should be cold.

Step 13 Pour the cream, vanilla, and dulce de leche and sea salt into the chilled bowl and whip on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes.

Step 14 Make the Hot Cocoa Glaze With a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the hot cocoa mix, milk, and vanilla extract. Mix on low speed until smooth. If the glaze is too thick, add a little more milk to thin it to the desired consistency.

Step 15 If not using within 10 minutes of mixing, cover the bowl with plastic wrap to keep the glaze from drying out. Store it at room temperature.