Duck B’steeya

How to Make It

Step 1 In a 7-inch cheesecloth square, tie the cinnamon stick with the star anise, chiles, turmeric, cloves, mustard seeds and allspice.

Step 2 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the duck breasts skin side down over moderately low heat, spooning off the fat, until golden and crisp, about 20 minutes. Transfer the breasts to a plate. Add the legs and wings skin side down and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Transfer to the plate.

Step 3 Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the casserole. Add 1 cup of the onions and the garlic, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the port and cook until reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Add the broth, duck pieces and spice bundle, cover and cook until the duck is tender, about 40 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the duck breasts and legs to a plate to cool; leave the wings in the pot. Increase the heat to moderately high and simmer the broth until reduced to 1 cup, about 15 minutes. Strain into a small heatproof bowl; reserve. Shred the duck meat and skin. Remove any bones and cartilage.

Step 4 In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter with the brown sugar over moderate heat, about 1 minute. Stir in the almonds, 1 tablespoon of the cinnamon sugar and the cayenne and transfer to a plate. In the same pan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the remaining 2 cups of onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 15 minutes. Stir in the almond mixture, currants, coriander, nutmeg, saffron, shredded duck and eggs. Slowly add the reserved 1 cup of broth, stirring, and cook until the eggs are set and the mixture is moist, about 5 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper.